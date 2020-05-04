Collierville appoints new police chief

Dale Lane has been appointed as the new police chief of the Collierville Police Deparmtent | Photo Courtesy of the Town of Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville officals named the town’s new police chief on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Stan Joyner and The Board of Aldermen appointed Dale Lane during a special meeting.

Lane has over 32 years of experience in public safety, most recently serving as the Chief of Safety and Security for the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

Mayor Joyner says the process began with vetting and interview 26 applicants.

Lane expressed his gratitude for the opportunity in a press release from the town.

“…I look forward to working with each one of you and building a relationship with the people of Collierville. I am honored to be able to work alongside the men and women of the Collierville Police Department,” Lane said.

Lane’s career in law enforcement dates back to 1987 when he started his career as a patrol office with the Millington Police Department. Since then, he’s worked with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and was appointed by former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell as the Director of the Office of Preparedness Homeland Security and Emergency Management.