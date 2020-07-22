Collierville Alderman Tom Allen dies at 84

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Long-time Collierville alderman Tom Allen, who just announced his resignation amid health concerns, has died. He was 84 years old.

According to the city, Allen died at his home on Tuesday, July 21. He was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer over the summer and had just announced his resignation from city life about two weeks ago.

“Alderman Allen was a true friend to the citizens of Collierville. He exemplified servant leadership and fought for traditional values that he held dear. He has finished his race, but his hard work will be appreciated by many for years to come. Our prayers and thoughts are with his precious wife and family today,” said Alderman Billy Patton.

“Tom was a mentor, friend, warrior, he was so much to so many. You could always count on Tom for an unbiased opinion. America lost a hero!” said Brian Walker, Senior Vice Commander State of Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Allen and his wife lived in Collierville for over 30 years. A military veteran who served in Korean, he was first elected to office back in 2006 and helped on a number of projects, including the city’s new high school and the opening of the Linda Kerley Senior Center.

He served on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Committee, Collierville Planning Commission, the Industrial Development Board, Library Board, Collierville Arts Council, Parks Advisory Board, and the Design Review Commission.

Allen also volunteered with the Collierville Republican Club, Schilling Farms YMCA and the Collierville Lion’s Club.

His last day in office was supposed to be August 9.