College student sues UTHSC after sexually suggestive posts investigated for code of conduct violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee college student filed a lawsuit against the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for violating her right to free speech and due process.

Kimberly Diei claimed she was nearly expelled from the pharmacy program over sexually suggestive posts on social media where she has thousands of followers.

According to her lawsuit, a committee investigated her twice for alleged violations of its professional code of conduct and she fears it is only a matter of time before the issue comes up again.

Her attorneys said the university is infringing on her right to free speech and due process. They asked for a federal court to declare the school’s conduct policies unconstitutional and award unspecificed monetary relief.