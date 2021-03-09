Mississippi college student says suicide attempt triggered by pandemic’s isolation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Few would argue that the last year amid the pandemic have been hard. For 18-year-old Lunden Crews, the pandemic started during her senior year of high school.

“It was not fun at all. I didn’t get to have prom, my graduation, I can only have six people. And there were only 10 students. And everything was just different,” she said.

The stresses of the pandemic followed her as she started her freshman year the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

“There was one course where midterm she got her grades, and she had an F. It’s like, okay, you thought you’re doing good. You turn in all your assignments on time. Why do you have an F,” said her mom.

Virtual learning was not ideal because of a learning disability.

“I’m the person that I have to talk to you. I have to see your facial expressions,” said Lunden. “The fact that I have to schedule a zoom appointment with you with my teacher and ask, ‘Hey, what, what does this mean? I don’t understand’, it’s really hard.”

She also lived in a private room which only added to her isolation.

“And I could tell that week that her anxiety level was very high, her energy levels very low. She does and has suffered from anxiety and major depressive disorder,” said her mom, but she didn’t realize just how bad things were.

On January 29, Lunden’s mom received a frantic call from Lunden’s boyfriend that she had taken a bunch of pills. She immediately called 911 and headed to Oxford.

Lunden survived but the days after weren’t easy. She was in the ICU after going into a state doctors called serotonin syndrome, which makes it hard for your body to function. After waking up from a medically induced coma, Lunden started to weigh the reality of what happened.

“I felt bad. Like I just tried to kill myself,” she said.

“She made a signal that I want to write and the first thing she wrote was, I’m sorry, Mom, I love you. And then she starts writing and telling me I think I saw heaven,” said Lunden’s mom.

After several days in the hospital, Lunden was transported to a treatment center. She’s now taking this semester off to focus on her recovery.

Doctors said this acutely illustrates how the stress of the pandemic has impacted most everyone.

“So it makes it much more difficult to function if you’ve struggled even a little bit before. And then even if you’ve never struggled, you’re now faced with so many challenges and you’re under this chronic stress,” said Dr. Valerie Arnold.

She said it’s important to look out for the following warning signs:

• Excessive worry and anxiety

• Nightmares

• Behavioral changes

• Physical changes

• Threatening to harm themselves

“If you had a child and they were demonstrating some of those, that’s what I would think, well, this is beyond normal, especially if it’s persistent,” said Arnold.

Doctors said you should pay attention to those patterns and keep the lines of communication open.

“You need to catch people when they’re slipping a little bit and try to pull them back, and if you can’t seem to do it that’s when they need to seek professional help,” said Arnold.

Make sure they don’t feel alone during these trying times. That’s exactly why Lunden is so open with her story.

“I just want to let everyone know that they’re not alone and that they can talk to me about it and that I’ve been there. I’ve done that. And even if I haven’t, like I still want to be by your side through it,” she said.

“And I’m not going to label you as your disability, because I’ve had a lot of people be like, well, you don’t look like you have some autism in you. You don’t look like you’re depressed,” she added.

She wants others to know their story doesn’t have to end with their struggle.

“Life is not over and there’s more. There’s more to the story.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. If you would like to chat online, click here.