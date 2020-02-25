Colgate toothpaste goes vegan, organic and all-natural

Colgate has unveiled a line of organic, vegan, gluten-free products that have no preservatives, artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors. They sound like part of the latest natural food trend … but the products are toothpaste, mouthwash and toothbrushes.

Colgate-Palmolive on Monday announced the launch of Colgate Zero products, which appear to be aimed at the same younger, more health- and eco-conscious crowd that buys from niche, smaller competitors like Tom’s of Maine and Dr. Bronner’s. It could also help Colgate better compete with Procter & Gamble, the maker of Crest oral hygiene products, Colgate’s largest competitor. P&G owns natural brands Burt’s Bees Purely White and Native Toothpaste.

The new Colgate Zero products are clear in color, which the company believes will signal that they are free of artificial ingredients. The company also introduced alcohol-free mouthwash and preservative-free Colgate Zero toothpaste for children. Despite the different ingredients, the company said its products deliver “all the protection you have come to expect from Colgate.”

Colgate did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how removing preservatives from toothpaste will affect the product’s shelf life. The health benefits of using organic oral hygiene products is also unclear: The Colgate Zero toothpaste for kids has earned a stamp of approval from the American Dental Association, but the group could not confirm if organic toothpaste is any better for a person’s oral health than traditional cavity-fighting toothpaste.

Consumers have rebelled against artificial ingredients. Food producers, including Kraft Heinz, and restaurants, such as McDonald’s, Burger King and Panera, have pledged to free some of their food from preservatives and artificial flavors. Colgate’s new line of toothpaste suggests the trend is making its way to non-food products as well.

Colgate-Palmolive recently announced its plans to acquire Hello Products LLC, a self-described “natural-friendly” oral care company that emphasizes its use of organic and eco-friendly ingredients in its marketing.

Last year, Colgate released recyclable toothpaste tubes into the marketplace after developing the product packaging for five years. The company’s leaders said they want to become a sustainability leader in the consumer goods.