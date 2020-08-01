Coca Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee next year.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.
Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year
- Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business
- TDH: 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths in Tennessee
- Collierville High School employee tests positive for COVID-19