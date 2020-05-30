COGIC cancels 2020 Holy Convocation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ announced on Saturday the 2020 Holy Convocation is canceled.

In press release sent to WREG, concerns of spreading COVID-19 lead to church leaders making this decision.

“Our annual Holy Convocation typically brings together more than 50,000 people in the month of November. However, there are still too many unanswered questions as to how this type of densely-populated church gathering can be accomplished while ensuring the safety of all convention attendees, first and foremost,” Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr. said.

The 113th Holy Convocation was scheduled to be held November 2 to November 11 and this is the second time in history the church canceled the event.

This year’s Holy Convocation would have been the first time it was held in Memphis in the last ten years. Over the last decade, the church held the annual gathering in St. Louis, Missouri.