Coast Guard reopens Mississippi River to vessel traffic after bridge crack halts barges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday lifted the waterway restriction on part of the Lower Mississippi River after a crack was discovered on the I-40 bridge this week.

“Based on information provided to us by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Coast Guard has determined that transit under the I-40 bridge is safe for maritime traffic,” said Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Rhodes, Captain of the Port of Memphis. “We appreciate the cooperative efforts of both the Tennessee and Arkansas Departments of Transportation, as well as maritime port partners, to ensure the safety of our waterway.”

As of Friday, there were 62 vessels with 1,058 barges in the queue waiting to travel under the Bridge.

As for when the bridge will reopen to vehicle traffic, experts say it could be a while. They are currently using x-ray technology to figure out if there are more cracks in other parts of the bridge.

If not, the fix should only take a few days, said civil engineering University of Memphis professor Dr. Adel Abdelnaby.

But if there are more hints of danger, they’d have to replace a much bigger part of the bridge. That could take six months to a year, he said.