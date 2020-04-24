Clothing company offering free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’

(WBTW) — A clothing company known for eco-friendly workout gear is making face coverings and offering them to every person in America for free to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dhvani says as part of the donation-based effort, it will give health care workers medical-grade masks and everyone else will receive reusable cotton masks.

“With your help, we will manufacture and distribute masks to all 327 million American residents, absolutely free,” according to a video released by Dhvani.

The company shared the roughly three-minute video on its website and YouTube.

Avi Brown, co-founder and CEO of Dhvani, said in the video that the goal is to “put a mask on every American face so we can stop this thing in its tracks.”

The video says it’s made an initial donation of 10,000 medical grade face masks to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center along with an additional 1,000 to essential workers.

The effort is all donation-based. A GoFundMe account has raised over $23,800 as of Thursday morning.

For more on how to donate, click here.

To request a free mask, click here.