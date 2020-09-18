Clerk killed in Whitten Road gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A clerk was killed in a shooting at a northeast Memphis gas station overnight.

Police surrounded the Mapco station on Whitten Road at Hillshire on Friday morning.

A customer told WREG he found the clerk unconscious behind the counter this morning when he went into pre-pay for gas around 2 a.m.

A body was removed around 7 a.m.

