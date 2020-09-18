MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A clerk was killed in a shooting at a northeast Memphis gas station overnight.
Police surrounded the Mapco station on Whitten Road at Hillshire on Friday morning.
A customer told WREG he found the clerk unconscious behind the counter this morning when he went into pre-pay for gas around 2 a.m.
A body was removed around 7 a.m.
- Clerk killed in Whitten Road gas station shooting
