Clerk involved in deadly shooting charged with voluntary manslaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Circle K clerk involved in a deadly shooting in Cordova has been charged.

According to court documents, Nicholas Vitatoe was on duty early Tuesday morning when Marvell Locke showed up asking to clean the lot. The store previously obtained an authorization of agency against Locke, meaning he wasn’t supposed to be on the property without permission.

At 1:27 a.m. Vitatoe called police to report Locke was on the property again. While on the phone with dispatch, Vitatoe told Locke to leave but he refused to leave the parking lot.

At 1:34 a.m. Vitatoe was reportedly heard on camera saying he wasn’t going to wait for police and he was going to take care of the problem himself. He was seen leaving the store a minute later. He lit a cigarette, walked over to Locke and began speaking with him.

The pair were out of view of the surveillance cameras, but at 1:38 a.m. the system recorded the sound of gunshots. Vitatoe was captured on camera at 1:39 a.m. with a gun in his hand.

He then reportedly called his manager and told her she needed to send someone to the store because he had just shot Locke.

Vitatoe was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Related Content One person dead after shooting at Cordova gas station Video