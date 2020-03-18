Cleaning tips to keep COVID-19 away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keeping clean is the name of the game in this new reality.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends people clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in common areas like tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes and more.

“Surfaces can be easily decontaminated with a Clorox wipe or almost any antibacterial or antiviral product,” Dr. Reginique Green said.

The CDC also gives instructions for laundry, saying to clean your clothes at the hottest possible setting.

If you are home and worried about contaminating others who live with you, stay in just one room and if possible, have a dedicated bathroom.

“Stay 6 feet away from others, because we know that’s the distance the virus can spread to others,” Dr. Manoj Jain said.

If that’s not possible, make sure you’re following the doctor’s sanitation recommendations.

And try to see the positive, too.

“Laugh, have fun, enjoy this time with your children,” Green said.

In a White House press conference Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx said they’re learning more about the virus and now think it can live on hard surfaces. That information contradicts warnings they put out last week, so that makes wiping down tables and light switches even that much more important.