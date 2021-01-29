Classic Firebird handed down through family stolen from Pyramid parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is offering a $500 reward for the return of a 1988 Pontiac Firebird after it was stolen from the Bass Pro Pyramid parking lot.

Tina Ray said the car was stolen Wednesday afternoon from her son while he was working as a valet.

It originally belonged to his father but after he died in a motorcycle accident in 2011, his grandparents took ownership of it. When his grandfather died last year, it went to him.

“He hasn’t been driving it, but he had to drive because his other car had broke down,” said Ray.

While her son was fetching a customer’s car, Ray said two cars pulled up to her son’s Firebird.

“A third person got out and jimmied the lock and hotwired it all in three-and-a-half minutes,” she said.

Tina said her son arrived just in time to see his car leaving the parking lot.

“He didn’t know what was happening. He thought he was seeing things,” Ray said. “We all just want the car back. This just means so much to my family.”