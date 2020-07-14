Class begins August 31: Shelby County Schools board approves modified school year schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The upcoming school year draws closer every day, but with a scheduling announcement Monday evening, Shelby County Schools bought time to prepare for life during the pandemic.

SCS continued to develop two options for the upcoming school year Monday.

For the digital curriculum, the district has finalized a date to start handing out devices: 10,000 SCS students will get their tablets on July 27, with more to come as the computers arrive from across the country.

For families choosing a traditional, in-school experience, SCS now has specific health guidelines.

Students will have their temperatures taken daily and be monitored for symptoms.

“If a student has an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees, they will be sent to an isolation room out of an abundance of caution,”

Cleanliness was the top priority for 90% of parents who answered a district survey, so the district is establishing daily requirements for in-school cleaning,

“Common areas like conference rooms, hallways and stairwells will be cleaned and disinfected a minimum of two times a day, that includes sanitizing counter, handrails and doors,”

Superintendent Joris Ray recommended the school year begin August 31, which is three weeks later than the original schedule.

It was a tight 5-4 vote, but the delayed start date allows the district to do more planning and troubleshoot new protocols.

The finalized schedule offers new details about an unprecedented year to come.

Below is Shelby County Schools’ modified calendar that was approved Monday.

August 31: First day of school

October 1: First day of parent-teacher conferences

October 12-16: Fall break (district will deep-clean schools during this week)

February 2-6: Winter exams

February 4: First semester ends

February 8: Second semester begins

March 11: First day of parent-teacher conferences

March 29-April 2: Spring break

June 14-16: Second semester exams

June 16: Last day of second semester