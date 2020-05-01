Clarksdale man gets to come home after 28-day battle with coronavirus

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Clarksdale man is finally coming home after testing positive for COVID-19. Family members say it’s been a long journey.

“He stayed on the ventilator for 28 days. He’s coming home today. I thank God.”

A day at one point Rutha Hall and her daughter Chendra Jonhson-Hampton say they didn’t know would come.

On March 21st Rutha’s husband of 30 years started showing signs of coronavirus.

“The bedroom is less than 10 feet away from the living room and he was out of breathe once he left out of the living room going into the bedroom,” his daughter said.

Charlie Hall was admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford with pneumonia. It wasn’t much longer before his family says doctors placed him on a ventilator and put him in a medically-induced coma.

“He was too weak to do anything. So, he stayed in that stage for about 28 days on the ventilator and didn’t know he was in the world.”

Days passed and he showed no signs of recovery. At one point, doctors even told his family that she needed to consider taking him off life support.

Guided by her faith, Rutha said she refused and that’s when things took a turn.

“They went in his room, he began to open his eyes and squeeze the doctor’s hand. That wasn’t my decision to take him off the ventilator. See what God did.”

Two negative tests later her husband is coming home.

They still don’t know how he got the virus but believes diabetes may have put him at a higher-risk.

Right now, the family says their only focus is moving forward.

“He’s determined. He’s got faith too but he’s determined that he’s going to get through this.”