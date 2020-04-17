Clarksdale class ring may hold clues to Indiana cold case murder

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Could a class ring be the defining clue in an 18-year cold case? It’s a bizarre case linking a Mississippi town to northwest Indiana, and the FBI is asking for help.



A sparkling, sapphire ring could be the link providing make or break details connected to the investigation of a gruesome murder that took place nearly nine hours away in Gary, Indiana.

Etched into the band of the ring are the initials “JKM.” Investigators say the 1996 class ring is from Oakhurst Junior High School in Clarksdale, Mississippi.



Task Force Officer Nicholas Wardrip said in February 2002, four people were killed within a short time of each other.

“It was definitely a horrendous case, it was a shocking case,” Wardrip said by phone Friday.

A man, his girlfriend and her adult son were killed at one location, and another woman was killed at a different location. The murders are believed to be connected.

Wardip won’t talk about the details, but 18 years later, their killer still hasn’t been caught.

“The ring is important because the ring was discovered up here in Indiana within a couple days of these homicides,” he said.

With few answers, a team is taking a fresh look at the case, hoping for the clues to provide closure.

“We’re hoping with some advances in technology, relooking at everything, we’ll get enough there to bring this case to some kind of closure,” Wardrip said.

Investigators are trying to track down anyone with ties to the ring. They’re not believed to be a suspect, but investigators are hoping to speak with them and get some information.

If anyone has information about this ring, please contact Task Force Officer Det. Sgt Nicholas Wardrip. Wardrip can be contacted at ntwardrip@fbi.gov or 219-942-4485.