CJ Davis takes over as police chief at MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new era at the Memphis Police Department begins as CJ Davis takes the helm.

Davis becomes the first woman to ever lead MPD and the first outsider to lead the department since the 1970’s. She inherits a much bigger police department than the one she left in Durham, North Carolina. Memphis has nearly four times as many officers and there is much more violent crime.

Last year Durham reported 37 homicides while Memphis had more than 330.

Davis said tackling violent crime will be her top priority.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said she has the experience, compassion and vision to improve MPD.