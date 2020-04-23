Civil rights leaders, health experts want safety plans for reopening states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community activists and health leaders are sounding off regarding the decision to reopen some states and are demanding government leaders provide plans to protect the groups most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Southern governors, including Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, Mississippi’s Tate Reeves and Tennessee’s Bill Lee, have announced plans to reopen parts of their states within a matter of days.

Their plans are setting well with some leaders in the community.

“We need a safety plan from each governor, to show us what your plan of safety, so that we can go back to work. We want to work. We just don’t want to die,” said Latosha Brown with Black Lives Matter.

Thursday, civil rights leaders, community activists and health experts did not mince words when it comes to discussions surrounding those living in rural areas and African Americans, the group becoming infected with COVID-19 at alarming rates.

“We’re more exposed and less protected on those front-line jobs,” said Dr. Camara Jones. “We are in the warehouses; we are driving the buses. We are getting more infected.”

In Shelby County alone, African Americans make up nearly 68% of those infected. Health experts say more must be done.

“Otherwise, we are just sending people into the roaring furnace to be burned up,” Jones said. “And our people are not disposable.”

“Shame on those governors who are talking about opening their states,” said Clayola Brown, president of the A. Philip Randolph Institute. “I don’t understand their logic. Shame on them.”

The civil rights and health experts say, they absolutely understand people need to get back to work. But without safety precautions, they are concerned many families may be putting their loved ones at risk all for financial gain.

These experts and activists are demanding a six-point strategy. to protect the lives of all.

Their demands include:

Stay at home orders to remain in place for now

More safety equipment for workers

Better data on race and geography

Increased testing

Medicaid expansion

Enhanced unemployment benefits