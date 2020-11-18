City Watch: Memphis Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl and her 3-week-old infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for Kamaya Black, a 16-year old, who ran away from home, in the 2000 block of South Cabana Circle, Monday night with her 3-week-old infant.

MPD said on Tuesday, Jessica Black reported that her daughter, Kamaya, ran away from home. Jessica Black reported that Kamaya is the mother of a three-week-old female named K’leeyha Black and that Kamaya took K’leeyha with her when she left the home. Kamaya has run away from home in the past.

MPD said Kamaya is a Black female, and her height is 5-foot-5 inches, and she weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and was wearing a gray jacket and black pants.

Kamaya’s daugther, K’leeyha, is described as 3-week-old infant female/black, wearing all pink.

MPD said if seen, called them at: 901-545-2677