UPDATE 6:34 AM: City watch alert for Jones has been cancelled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a city watch alert for a missing woman.

28-year-old Jazmine Jones was last seen in Cordova on the 8200 block of Sturbridge Way near Raleigh Lagrange and North Germantown Parkway on Sunday.

Police believe she is endangered.

Police describe her as 5 foot 5, weighing 215 pounds, and wearing a pink shirt, blue pants, and Ugg boots.

Jones was driving a 2019 gray Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi tag number LXB-3059.

If you see her, you’re asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.