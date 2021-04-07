City Watch issued for man with medical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for a man who disappeared from a care facility.

According to police, Dontay Battle, 19, left the facility in the 600 block of Gookin Place and has not returned for several hours. Authorities said Battle is deaf, has the mental capacity of a six-year-old child and is prone to seizures when not taking his medication.

Battle was described as being 5’9″ and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and black shoes.

If you know where he is, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.