City to host Q&A session with MPD director candidate Cerelyn “CJ” Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will be hosting a question and answer session with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s pick for the new Memphis Police Department director position.

Moderated by Vickie Terry with the Memphis branch of the NAACP, Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis will be answering questions about her law enforcement experience as well as her philosphy on policing.

The event will be held online Friday, April 30, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. In order to participate you will have to register by clicking here.