City: Thousands of Covid appointment slots available this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said they have thousands of Covid-19 vaccination appointments still available for this week, including Monday and Tuesday.

The list below is organization based on vaccination site. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Pipkin

Monday 2nd dose Pfizer – 430 appts available

Tuesday 2nd dose Pfizer – 178 appts available

Raleigh/Greater Imani

Monday 1st & 2nd dose Moderna – 516 appts available

Tuesday 1st & 2nd dose Moderna – 611 appts available

Whitehaven/Southwest

Tuesday 2nd dose Pfizer – 156 appts available

Wednesday 1st dose Pfizer – 66 appts available

Thursday 1st dose Pfizer – 466 appts available

Germantown

Monday 2nd dose Pfizer – 110 appts available

Tuesday 2nd dose Pfizer – 189 appts available

SCS – Teacher Learning Academy – 2485 Union

Monday 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer – 127 appts available

Tuesday 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer – 505 appts available

SCS – Board of Education – 160 S. Hollywood

Tuesday 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer – 169 appts available

The Healing Center – 3886 Tchulahoma

Monday 1st dose Pfizer – 463