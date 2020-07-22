City: Riverside Drive will reopen to traffic on weekdays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riverside Drive will reopen on weekdays only beginning Monday, Aug. 3, the city announced Wednesday.

Related Content Mayor Strickland limiting road access to parks, closing Riverside Drive beginning Tuesday

All lanes will be open Monday mornings through Friday afternoons, but will be closed to vehicles after rush hour on Fridays, continuing through the weekend.

Riverside Drive, which runs next to Tom Lee park on the city’s riverfront, was closed by the mayor March 31, along with access to city parks, in response to people congregating after the city’s safer-at-home orders were put in place.

It was scheduled to reopen on weekdays when the city moved into phase 3 of its reopening plans in June. But those plans were delayed when COVID cases spiked again.