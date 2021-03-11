City releases list of Memphis Police director candidates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has released the names of those who have been chosen to interview for the Memphis Police Department director position.

The city said interviews will be conducted in the next couple of weeks by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Once the mayor makes his pick, that individual will then go before the city council for approval.

Current Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings is set to retire in April.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald

Chief Joel Fitzgerald has served as Chief of Police in Missouri City, Texas; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Fort Worth, Texas and Waterloo, Iowa. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Deputy Chief Sharonda Hampton

Deputy Chief Sharonda Hampton has served 34 years with the Memphis Police Department. She has served in patrol, investigative and administrative roles. She is currently the Deputy Chief of Administrative Services.

Deputy Chief Samuel Hines

Deputy Chief Samuel Hines has been employed by the Memphis Police Department for nearly 30 years. He has experience with the Organized Crime Unit, Memphis Police Academy, TACT Unit and Dignitary Protection Team. He is currently the Deputy Chief of Uniform Patrol District One.

Anne Kirkpatrick

Anne Kirkpatrick is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI’s National Executive Institute. She also has more than 38 years of policing experience and has been the Chief of Police at four different agencies.

Deputy Chief Michael Shearin

Deputy Chief Michael Shearin has served the Memphis community as a police officer for more than 25 years. He’s had roles in the Organized Crime Unit, Robbery Bureau, General Investigative Bureau and police academy. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Investigative Services.

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan is a 38-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He also served on the Pennsylvania Police Training and Education Commission. He became deputy commissioner in 2017.

Chief Perry Tarrant

Chief Perry Tarrant has 34 years of law enforcement experience and was a captain with the Tucson Police Department. He also served as the assistant police chief in Seattle. He has also served as the national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.