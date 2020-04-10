City orders golf courses to shut down under stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The City of Memphis has ordered golf courses to shut down under Mayor Jim Strickland's stay-at-home order.

WREG caught several golfers teeing up at Galloway Golf course, even though the course was officially closed a few weeks ago under the City of Memphis' order for social distancing.

"The existing directive remains in effective that all public and private golf courses within in the City of Memphis are to remain closed," said Doug McGowen, chief operating officer for the City of Memphis.

Initially, the state deemed golf courses essential, and they were not on the list to close.

City courses followed the Memphis order. Even some private golf courses within the City of Memphis voluntarily closed, but not all of them.

Citizens began calling questioning why. Now, it seems the City of Memphis is cracking down.

One private golf course confirmed it was shut down by authorities last weekend. Another course was told to close Friday.

But golfers will have options.

Courses like Miramichi in Millington and Stonebridge in Lakeland appealed their closings to their individual mayors and got clearance to remain open with conditions.

They’ve put plans in place to keep golfers apart, like one person per cart unless a family member, sanitizing golf carts and restricting where golfers can go.

“Only one person is allowed in our clubhouse at a time,” said Blake Rogers, who is the course director of operations for Mirimichi. After they use the restroom or go inside,we sanitize the entire place. So this may happen 20 to 40 times a day. We want to make ensure we don't enhance the spread of this coronavirus."

There is no indication that the City of Memphis will make exceptions like Millington or Lakeland. In fact, city leaders are doubling down that nonessential businesses need to adhere to the directives.

“The weather is nice. It's an important weekend for many people. I understand the sacrifice people are making to stay apart,” McGowen said. “Please do everything you can to comply with the Safer at Home order. That is going to be our key to success.”