City officials working to get COVID-19 vaccination site in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The city of Germantown announced officials are working closely with the Shelby County Health Department and city of Collierville to get a COVID-19 vaccination site opened in Germantown.

If enough vaccine is available, Germantown Baptist Church at 9450 Poplar Avenue has volunteered their site for vaccinations. The church said it is willing to help as early as February 1.

“Staff has worked round the clock for weeks to put a plan in place that allows Germantown and Collierville to be a part of the solution and to help put an end to the pandemic that continues to impact the health of our businesses and neighbors,” said Germantown City Administrator Patrick Lawton.

“As you can imagine, this is a huge undertaking,” said Germantown Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Selberg. “We are just as eager as our neighbors to finalize our plan and we committed to sharing additional information with the public as soon as it is confirmed.”

All questions about scheduling vaccination appointments should be directed to the Shelby County Health Department by calling (901) 222-SHOT. Calling the church will not get you an appointment.