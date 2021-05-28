City of West Memphis to open first dog park Friday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The city of West Memphis is set to open it’s first dog park on Friday.

Mayor Marco McClendon and the Weest Memphis Parks and Recreation Department will be on hand for the ribbon cutting of the Westwood Dog Park.

Located at the corner of South Avalon Street and Auburn Avenue, the dog park will open at 10 a.m. and feature two separate areas for large and small dogs. It will also have sports benches, water fountains, waste stations and even a fire hydrant for your four-legged friend.