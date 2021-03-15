City of Memphis to reopen senior centers Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will reopen its senior centers for the first time in a year on Monday.

There are several options for classes from fitness to growth sessions. Class sizes are limited and registration is required. The numbers for each senior center is listed below:

J.K. Lewis: 1188 N. Parkway – (901) 636-4255

McWherter: 1355 Estate Dr. – (901) 761-2462

Orange Mound: 2590 Park Ave. – (901) 636-6622

Ruth Tate: 1620 Marjorie St. – (901) 636-0720

Masks and social distancing will be enforced and the centers are open for scheduled programming only, meaning no free play.

Bert Ferguson, Cunningham, Douglass, Gaisman, Hickory Hill, Orange Mound, Pine Hill and Whitehaven community centers opened their doors on March 1. The rest of the community centers will reopen in the next couple of weeks.