City of Memphis preparing for free weekend COVID testing events

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Shelby County, the city of Memphis is ramping up testing beginning this weekend.

Early on Tiger Lane was a COVID-19 testing site. This weekend, it will be one of two places residents can go to get a COVID-19 test and it won’t cost a thing.

Crews were busy prepping Friday morning, setting up a giant tent for the drive-thru center.

The city offered free testing before Thanksgiving, and once again is encouraging everyone to get a test before any holiday travel or gatherings.

Symptoms or not, everyone is welcome to get tested.

“If you participated in our last testing event there are no exclusions you are welcome to come back and test again,” said Tiffany Collins with the city of Memphis.

Kim Alexander told WREG’s Melissa Moon she will be at the location Saturday to get her first COVID gtest. She said she’s doing it to protect herself and her family.

“I’m a pastor at St. United Methodist Church and so I work around a lot of people,give out a lot of different food. So I felt going into the season and my mom is 75, I wanted to also get the test for her,” said Alexander.

The testing is from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundat at Tiger Lane and the Poplar Healthcare on Hacks Cross Road.

Health officials said besides social distancing and masking, this is the next best tool to keep the community safe.

This is the first of three weekends of free testing. For more information on testing, click here.