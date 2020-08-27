City of Memphis prepares for rain, potential flooding from Tropical Storm Laura

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is making preparations for the potentially heavy rain and flooding Tropical Storm Laura may bring to the area.

Deadly Tropical Storm Laura is hitting the Texas and Louisiana coasts, bringing buckets of rain and blasting communities with high winds.

Over the next day as the storm system weakens, we’re expected to get our own much milder impact.

City of Memphis Director of Public Works Robert Knecht says they’re gearing up right now.

“Crews will go out,” Knecht said. “We go look at our high priority areas. We have some areas that have historic flooding challenges, either because they’re in low lying areas or they have had lots of debris accumulation.”

City crews will be staffed overnight and ready to go if needed.

“We also increase the number of staff who just drive around cleaning up our storm drains,” Knecht said.

A camera at an East Memphis home captured his team in action, making sure the drains are cleared before Laura makes her way through.

Clearing trash and debris is crucial.

Knecht asks homeowners if the city hasn’t made their way to you to try clearing to prevent problems.

“So we have like 60,000 catch bases along the streets that we have to maintain some are in backyards. A lot of them are in the street,” Knecht said.

DeSoto County is making preparations, as well.

“We’re in constant contact with the National Weather Service to see exactly what we need to be expecting,” said Josh Harper, Deputy Director of DeSoto County Emergency Services.

But they’re also playing another role. Six firefighters from DeSoto County, part of the Mississippi Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue went out to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist.

“They’re particularly swift water rescue technicians so they have a lot of specialized equipment for swift water and flood rescues such as boats and PPE and things like that,” Harper said.

Their team ready to help with possible inland flooding.

If you need help with a downed tree or help clearing a drain in the city of Memphis, you can call 311.