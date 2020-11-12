Annual Thanksgiving meal moving forward, various churches will participate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is two weeks away and preparations for the annual MemFeast are underway. But, things things will look different this year because of COVID.

Terre Beckless says she’s from Kentucky, but after losing her job due to the pandemic, she decided to move to Memphis, hoping to find work. After three months of no luck, she is now homeless.

She says it’s extremely difficult to find warm food since she says many soup kitchens have closed due to the pandemic.

“It kind of hurts since I moved from one bad situation to a worse one,” Beckless said.

Stories like Beckless’ are why organizations are coming together to move forward with the annual MemFeast for the Homeless and Hungry.

“Even though it’ll be cold outside, my heart will be warm because that’s the one thing that will bring everyone together through all of this and that’s Thanksgiving,” Beckless said.

Senior pastor with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Rev. J. Lawrence Turner says this year’s dinner will not be hosted in a building but outside.

“This is an opportunity open people who are homeless, people who are underserved or people in this time who find themselves unemployed,” Turner said.

He says most of the food will be cooked at the church and then dispersed on food trucks to various underserved communities.

“I hope this will bring hope, and that it will bring about inspiration to our community during such a difficult year to see churches and our city come together, work together in order to serve our community,” Turner said.

Turner says they plan to start preparing next week. He says if you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can reach out to his church or any of the other churches involved.

Churches involved include:

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 70 N. Bellevue

Carpenter’s House—Room in the Inn Memphis at 212 N. 2 nd Street

Street Martin Memorial Temple CME at 65 South Parkway West

Christ Missionary Baptist Church at 480 South Parkway East

First Baptist Broad at 2835 Broad Avenue