City of Memphis, Kroger announce partnership to benefit WOWS, Manhood University graduates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a new partnership with Kroger that will focus on giving those in the community who need it a second chance.

“In a time when good paying jobs are hard to come by for people with good credentials, imagine how difficult it must be for someone not so fortunate,” said Strickland. “Kroger has been such a great partner with us on so many other occasions, and I’m so excited about this new opportunity to help our Manhood and WOWS participants who have taken the time to better their lives.”

According to local leaders, Kroger has agreed to give graduates of the city’s Manhood University and Women Offering Women Support programs an opportunity for hire within the company. The jobs will be good paying jobs with full benefits, a 401k retirement plan and employee discounts at local Kroger stores.

All of the jobs will be based at the Kroger Distribution Center and officials said they plan to hire at least 10 to 15 people each week.

“At Kroger our purpose is to feed the human spirit and providing stable careers with benefits to those who need them is a great way for us to live our purpose,” said Victor Smith, President of the Kroger Delta Division.

Manhood University and WOWS will be holding more classes in 2021 beginning on February 9. If you would like to register for Manhood University, click here. If you would like to register for WOWS, click here.