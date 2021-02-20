City of Memphis giving out thousands of bottles of water to residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Memphis Light Gas and Water customers under a boil-water order, the city of Memphis is distributing thousands of bottles of water to residents.

Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement on the city’s website that 44,472 bottles of water will be distributed Sunday at 10 a.m. at several locations. The limit is one case per car.

The locations are:

New Raleigh Civic Center, 3384 Austin Peay

Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity

Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway

Fire Station 22, 2690 Lamar

Pink Palace, 3050 Central

South Memphis (Ruth Tate) Senior Center, 1620 Marjorie

Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood

Lewis Senior Center, 1188 N. Parkway

Strickland said the city had delivered 27,648 bottles Friday. Most went to the Memphis Housing Authority, with smaller amounts going to three churches.

Cash Saver grocery donated 3,500 bottles and Strickland said the city is working to increase the amount of water that will be available.

“We’re facing the unprecedented situation of low water pressure in our homes and taking the precaution of boiling our water. But we’ll get through this challenge together,” Strickland said.

The city’s utility, which serves 257,000 customers in Memphis and much of Shelby County, issued the boil-water notice Thursday evening as a precaution, because of low water pressure and water main breaks that could potentially allow bacteria in.

However, MLGW’s CEO said they have no indication that there are currently any contaminants in the water system. They will continue to test.

The utility is also asking customers to conserve water through noon Monday, at least.

This week, temperatures in the Memphis area reached near zero several nights, causing water pipes in homes and under streets to burst. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Friday night that four weather-related fatalities had been confirmed in Shelby County.