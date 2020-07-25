City of Memphis employee under investigation for drug possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City of Memphis employee is being investigated by the city and the Memphis Police Department after she was arrested for drug possession.

Police said Cheryl Pitchford made an illegal U-turn near Springdale and Vollintine last week, catching the attention of officers.

Court documents say when officers came up to her car to explain why they pulled her over, she started to argue with them.

Police said that’s when Pitchford told them she worked for the City of Memphis.

During a pat-down, officers said they found fentanyl and more than $1,000 in cash.

City of Memphis officials sent the following statement to WREG about the incident.

“We are aware of the off duty arrest of a city employee, and our human resources team is evaluating the situation to determine next steps.”

At the time, officials have not said what position Pitchford works within the city.

She is being held on a $400,000 bond and is expected in court Tuesday.