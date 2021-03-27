City of Memphis cancels vaccinations pop-up events Saturday due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced it is canceling all vaccination appointments at public sites and pop-up events for Saturday, March 27, due to possible severe weather.
The city says if you had an appointment today, you can reschedule by clicking here or calling 901-222-SHOT.
The cancellation only includes the city of Memphis appointments and pop-up shops. Shot Rx will be offering vaccinations at Limit Breakers Church, located at 6720 East Raines Road, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.