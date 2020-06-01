City of Germantown implements curfew

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown announced a curfew for residents on Monday that will continue indefinitely.

Germantown’s curfew announcement comes hours after the City of Memphis did the same thing following local and national protests.

The curfew for Germantown begins daily at 10 p.m. and expires at 5 a.m., which is an hour before the expiration of Memphis’ curfew.

Germantown police said there is no indication of any imminent threat to Germantown residents, and this is a precautionary measure for the overall safety of residents.

There is an exemption for essential workers traveling to or from work and for people experiencing medical emergencies.