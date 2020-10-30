City leaders to host public meetings on Memphis police reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Private and public meetings are in the works about police reform in Memphis.

Rick Floyd is the interim president of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, an independent agency that reviews complaints of police misconduct. If CLERB feels there is wrongdoing, it makes a recommendation to the police director.

Floyd said his confidence in CLERB grew this year when the city gave more resources for staff and training. Four new members were appointed including an attorney, doctor and former police colonel.

“People that we’ve recently brought on board is a very balanced group of citizens that will represent the community,” Floyd said.

Floyd said they met this week to discuss goals and how to make it the most effective.

“I made a statement that we’ve got to get some victories so the community can trust the process, trust who’s on it,” Floyd said.

By victories, Floyd means the police following their recommendations. Memphis Police Department director Mike Rallings told us this summer he wants to make the relationship work.

“In my opinion there was not a good working relationship, but I have seen progression,” Floyd said.

CLERB was one thing city and police leaders vowed would take top priority in their efforts to reimagine Memphis. They say their overall goal is making actionable recommendations to improve the Memphis Police Department.

The mayor’s office put together a task force, and they just announced they will be hosting four Zoom meetings next month to get input on how to build better relationships between police and the community. The meetings are open to the public.

Josh Spickler with Just City, an advocacy group for criminal justice reform, says what comes after the meetings is what’s important.

“What I’m waiting to see is real action, real change,” Spickler said. “Real systemic, major, meaningful reform to the Memphis Police Department, and that doesn’t come from me participating in a focus group.”

There’s a capacity on each of the city’s zoom meeting. You can click on the links below for more information on each meeting.

November 2 meeting

November 5 meeting

November 7 meeting

November 12 meeting