Memphis expects to have new police chief appointed in March 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis expects to have a new police chief appointed in March 2021, local leaders revealed.

During an online meeting, Chief Human Resources Officer Alex Smith shared the proposed timeline for hiring someone to replace Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, who is set to retire in April 2021.

The job posting will be made available on December 11 with the evaluation period running from January 6 to February 19.

Mayor Jim Strickland will then take over the process, interviewing candidates at the end of February. He will present his pick to the City Council on March 2 with the hopes of having the new director sworn in by March 15.

Smith said all dates are subject to change.

As in the previous search, the city has contracted with the International Associations of Chiefs of Police to aid in the search.