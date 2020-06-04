City curfew extended to Friday morning

Some well-known spots in Memphis looks much different on a Friday evening during the coronavirus pandemic. Memphians, along with the rest of the state, were asked to stay home to cut down on the spread of COVID-19. As of April 3, more than 3,000 cases have been confirmed in Tennessee, along with 37 deaths. In Shelby County, 640 cases have been confirmed, and eight people have died.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will be extending its curfew to Friday morning.

The city’s curfew starts Thursday night at 10 p.m. and will last until Friday morning at 5 a.m.

If you are caught out after curfew, you could be arrested. There is an exception for essential workers and people with medical emergencies.

Update: @MayorMemphis has extended the curfew for the city of Memphis. It will remain in effect Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) June 4, 2020

This is the fourth night the city has been placed under curfew. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued the original curfew Monday, June 1.

Strickland said the curfew would be in place for “as long as necessary.”

You can read the mayor’s executive order for more details on the curfew.