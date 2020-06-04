City curfew extended to Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will be extending its curfew to Friday morning.
The city’s curfew starts Thursday night at 10 p.m. and will last until Friday morning at 5 a.m.
If you are caught out after curfew, you could be arrested. There is an exception for essential workers and people with medical emergencies.
This is the fourth night the city has been placed under curfew. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued the original curfew Monday, June 1.
Strickland said the curfew would be in place for “as long as necessary.”
You can read the mayor’s executive order for more details on the curfew.