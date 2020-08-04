City Council to vote whether to take police residency referendum off November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of the Memphis Police Department will be a hot topic in Tuesday’s city council meeting. Voters are scheduled to have a say in November but some council members want to change that.

The police department wants to hire hundreds of new officers to fill its ranks. In an effort to boost recruiting, leaders want to allow officers to live up to 50-miles outside the city.

The measure is scheduled to be on the ballot in November for residents to decide, but that all may change Tuesday as city council members want to take the decision away from the public.

Council members are scheduled to take their third and final vote on the plan Tuesday.

The issue came under scrutiny after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where only eight percent of the city’s police force actually live in the city.

Michalyn Easter Thomas co-sponsored the effort to remove residency requirements from the ballot. She said there are a number of factors that contribute to the high crime rate in Memphis.

“Well the need for police and safety is always going to be there. However, we cannot ignore the larger problem in our city which is poverty, and it doesn’t matter how many police you have. If we still have poverty in Memphis, the crime will still be there.”