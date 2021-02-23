City asks for patience as storm delays trash pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trash pickup in Memphis running about a half-day behind schedule due to winter storms that suspended pickup.

But officials with the solid waste department say they are making up for lost time, and asked residents to put trash on the curb on their normal pickup day. If trash isn’t collected on the regular pickup day, they say to leave the can on the curb until it’s picked up.

They asked residents to be patient as crews make their way across the city.

A representative with the department told City Council on Tuesday that crews had been working overtime, and were prepared to work Saturday if necessary, but that the schedule should be caught up by the end of this week.