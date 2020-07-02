City announces amnesty program for outstanding tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Court Clerk’s office announced a new program that will allow drivers to get their license back or clear their record of any violations.

The program began on July 1 and applies to tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department that are more than 10 years old. Drivers will be allowed to pay off the ticket at half price at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center or at any of the following police precincts: Appling Farms, Austin Peay, Crump, East Raines and Ridgeway.

The program will be available until the end of the year.

Drivers who have tickets less than 10 years old can take advantage of the “Drive While You Pay” or “Time to Pay” programs. If interested in one of these programs, visit the City Court Clerk’s Office.