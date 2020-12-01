Citizen feedback sought on next Memphis police director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the search for the next Memphis police chief gets underway, the company hired by the city to lead the endeavor wants to hear from citizens on what they expect from the next head cop.

“The Director of Police Services is a highly visible and influential leader, impacting many aspects of the community,” the IACP said in a news release. “Community members, police leaders, and elected officials all have a crucial role to play in enhancing and improving community-police engagement. Part of that is establishing shared expectations between the police and the community it serves.”

To better understand what the community wants, the IACP has released a survey that will be available December 1 to 14.

Survey participation is voluntary and responses will remain confidential.

To start the survey, click here.

According to a preliminary timeline released by the city back in November, this is the first step in finding a candidate to replace Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings who is retiring in April.

The job posting will be made available on Dec. 11 with the evaluation period running from Jan. 6 to Feb. 19.

Mayor Jim Strickland will then take over the process, interviewing candidates at the end of February. He will present his pick to the City Council on March 2 with the hopes of having the new director sworn in by March 15, but the dates are subject to change.