When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more intense.
For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that ate up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.
Those who commute know it’s not particularly idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with both. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow.
Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Tennessee using data from the Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2021 5-year estimate.
Stacker
#25. Dyersburg
– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.4 minutes
– National rank: #1569
Stacker
#24. Maryville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.6 minutes
– National rank: #1541
Stacker
#23. Knoxville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.3 minutes
– National rank: #1456
Stacker
#22. Sevierville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.5 minutes
– National rank: #1407
Stacker
#21. McMinnville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.5 minutes
– National rank: #1403
Stacker
#20. Oak Ridge
– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.2 minutes
– National rank: #1318
Stacker
#19. Shelbyville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.5 minutes
– National rank: #1265
Stacker
#18. Collegedale
– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.3 minutes
– National rank: #1147
Stacker
#17. Soddy-Daisy
– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.6 minutes
– National rank: #1093
Stacker
#16. Brentwood
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26 minutes
– National rank: #873
Stacker
#15. Alcoa
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26 minutes
– National rank: #858
Stacker
#14. Gallatin
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.4 minutes
– National rank: #802
Stacker
#13. Dickson
– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.5 minutes
– National rank: #793
Stacker
#12. Columbia
– Average time spent commuting to work: 27.7 minutes
– National rank: #648
Stacker
#11. Portland
– Average time spent commuting to work: 28.6 minutes
– National rank: #533
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee
Stacker
#10. Mount Juliet
– Average time spent commuting to work: 28.7 minutes
– National rank: #526
Stacker
#9. Clarksville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 30.2 minutes
– National rank: #373
Stacker
#8. Spring Hill
– Average time spent commuting to work: 30.3 minutes
– National rank: #365
Stacker
#7. La Vergne
– Average time spent commuting to work: 30.9 minutes
– National rank: #310
Stacker
#6. White House
– Average time spent commuting to work: 30.9 minutes
– National rank: #309
You may also like: States where people in Tennessee are getting new jobs
Stacker
#5. Murfreesboro
– Average time spent commuting to work: 31.5 minutes
– National rank: #274
Stacker
#4. Johnson City
– Average time spent commuting to work: 31.7 minutes
– National rank: #261
Stacker
#3. Chattanooga
– Average time spent commuting to work: 34.4 minutes
– National rank: #121
Stacker
#2. Goodlettsville
– Average time spent commuting to work: 34.6 minutes
– National rank: #111
Stacker
#1. Lakeland
– Average time spent commuting to work: 34.9 minutes
– National rank: #97