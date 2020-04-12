Churches find alternatives in order to hold Easter Sunday services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South church took to the internet in order to provide an annual Easter Sunday service for church members.

Dr. Floyd Paris, Senior Pastor of the Leawood Baptist Church, says it is important for people to worship during these unprecedented times.

"Even though we are in this inconvenient time of a pandemic, it's important for us to remember that God's grace is sufficient," Paris said.

Sunday's service was streamed online and people tuned in from their homes.

"It's still important for us to be together," Paris said.

Health experts have asked churches to find alternate ways to hold services.

Paris says this is a time where people need to be reminded they are not alone.

"I need help and we need to remember this too will pass," Paris said. "We can get through this together. People of faith know that, we come together, we pray together."

Paris is planning on delivering his service next Sunday from the roof of the church so members can watch from the parking lot.