Churches across Memphis, Mid-South adapt to pandemic changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Things are slowly getting back to normal, as more and more people get vaccinated.

One local pastor is cautiously optimistic, we could be turning the corner sooner rather than later. He’s hopeful things will look different next year, with churches will be filled to capacity for Easter service.

The past year, has certainly not been a picnic in the park. But seeing this Sunday, many of you enjoying the great outdoors, spending time with friends and family, and soaking up some Vitamin D, are all signs things are starting to get back to normal.

But, we are not there yet. In fact, many churches are still holding virtual services. Reverend Walter Womack, who pastors Faithful Baptist Church in the heart of South Memphis, says the impact of COVID 19 is still prevalent in his community.

“Greatly! As you know a disproportionate number of people of color are more likely to die from COVID infection,” Womack said.

To help combat against the virus, the long-time pastor to help coordinate a vaccine informational this weekend.

“As a Gospel preacher, I have been called to help,” Womack said.

It’s news you never want to hear, especially on Easter Sunday, but according to the Shelby County Health Department, there are 103 of our neighbors facing isolation since yesterday. As that is the number who have tested positive for COVID 19, in just the last 24 hours.

Fortunately there are no new COVID deaths in the county. In addition, there are nearly 240,000 people in our area vaccinated and nearly half, fully vaccinated. To finally see a COVID conclusion is something Reverend Womack says he is still praying for, especially on this Easter Sunday.

Womack remains faithfully focused on pouring into his congregation and his community, as he knows tough times don’t last always.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Womack said.