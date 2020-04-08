Church Health Center asks for masks, gowns, sanitizer

Medical workers in protective masks wait to administer COVID-19 tests at a facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church Health Center is sending out an SOS for donations of masks, disposable gowns and hand sanitizer.

The lack of personal protection equipment, or PPE, for health care workers could slow down the effort to help get more people tested for COVID-19.

More testing sites are going up, including at Church Health Center in Crosstown Concourse, which will soon offer drive-through coronavirus testing by appointment.

“Here at Church Health, we have been limiting it to just our patients, but beginning next week we actually will have the opportunity for community folks to be tested,” said Dr. Scott Morris, the founder and CEO.

They want to be able to test about 1,000 people a day. To make it happen, they’re working with the city and county mayor’s COVID-19 task force to set up more mobile testing sites.



“The plan is to have some mobile testing sites that the fire department will be in charge of. There’s an aggressive plan. We know testing is critical in order for us to get through this,” Morris said.

But what could slow down testing is a shortage of personal protection equipment.

Morris said supplies like surgical masks, homemade masks, and disposable gowns are needed to keep health care and front line teams safe.



“That’s why we’re looking for anybody willing to make masks or donate masks, or have a source for hand sanitizer you can donate to Church Health,” he said.

You can drop off your donations at Church Health Center at Crosstown Concourse near the West Atrium. The items will also be shared with other Memphis health care organizations.