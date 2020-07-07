Christopher Columbus statue at Marquette Park vandalized twice in matter of days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vandals targeted a statue of Christopher Columbus at a local park overnight.
The statue is in Marquette Park at Park Avenue and Mount Moriah, the site of the annual Italian Festival.
Workers told News Channel Three the damage looked like tar and feathers, but the vandals actually used flex seal and feathers. Crews said it’s made it difficult to remove.
WREG’s Melissa Moon learned this is the second time in 10 days that it has been targeted. Unico Memphis, the group that helped pay to move the statue from downtown to the park several years ago, shared photos of the damage.
The statue was moved for restoration back in 2013. Before then it was located at the corner of Third Street and Adams Avenue downtown.
Police have put in a camera nearby to help catch the vandals.