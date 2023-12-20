MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Clarksdale Police Department is looking for those responsible for breaking into a home and stealing Christmas stockings.
According to reports, on Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in the 100 block of Cherry Street.
The homeowner told CPD that an unknown suspect(s) entered their home and took six Christmas stockings, a pot and pan set, and a watch.
The suspect(s) also vandalized the home’s Christmas decorations.