MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Clarksdale Police Department is looking for those responsible for breaking into a home and stealing Christmas stockings.

According to reports, on Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in the 100 block of Cherry Street.

The homeowner told CPD that an unknown suspect(s) entered their home and took six Christmas stockings, a pot and pan set, and a watch.

The suspect(s) also vandalized the home’s Christmas decorations.